Coway Mighty (AP-1512HH) is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 361 sq. ft (CADR: Dust 246 / Pollen 240 / Smoke 233 cb. ft. ). 4 Stage Filtration System (Pre-filter, Deodorization filter, True HEPA filter, Vital Ion) captures and reduces up to 99. 97% of particles 0. 3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces volatile organic compounds and reduces odor. Coway Mighty pollution sensor communicates indoor air quality in real-time. The brightly colored LED lets you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute of the day. And it features a timer, and filter lifetime indicator. Fan speeds available in 1, 2, 3 stages by manually setting up. While auto mode automatically optimizes the speed setting 1 through 3 based on the level of indoor air quality. When no pollution is detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop and set as Eco mode to save energy. Timer feature allows the machine to run 1/4/8 hours before automatically powering off. Filter replacement indicator checks both Pre-filter and HEPA filter respectively to let users be aware of when to wash or replace the filter. 77 W power consumption and quiet operation with noise level ranging from 24. 4 dB to 53. 8 dB. Enjoy clean and refreshing air in your home all the seasons through. The Coway Mighty True HEPA Air Purifier (AP-1512HH) effectively removes impurities from your home' s air. It can treat rooms up to 247 square feet with reliable 4-stage filtration including a true HEPA filter. You can easily operate this air purifier with its intuitive touch controls. It' s programmed with a number of smart features including an air quality indicator, Eco-mode, and a timer. Looking out for Mother Earth and your energy bill, this purifier is ENERGY STAR rated. Reliable Filtration: This air purifier has 4-stage filtration including a pre filter, odor filter, HEPA filter, and ionizer. Easy Operation: You can easily operate this air purifier with its intuitive touch controls. Smart Features: It' s programmed with a number of smart features including an air quality indicator, Eco-Mode, and a timer. : This purifier is ENERGY STAR rated to operate for years to come.