Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Uniqlo
Airism Soft Flare Leggings
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Flared Slit-hem Leggings
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Adidas
11 Honoré 7/8 Flared Leggings
BUY
$44.00
$110.00
Adidas
Madewell
Mwl Flex Flare Leggings
BUY
$49.99
$78.00
Madewell
Wild Fable
High-waisted Flare Leggings
BUY
$20.00
Target
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Airism Soft Flare Leggings
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Round Mini Shoulder Bag
BUY
$14.90
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top
BUY
£19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Uv Protection Crew Neck Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
More from Leggings
H&M
Flared Slit-hem Leggings
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Adidas
11 Honoré 7/8 Flared Leggings
BUY
$44.00
$110.00
Adidas
Madewell
Mwl Flex Flare Leggings
BUY
$49.99
$78.00
Madewell
Wild Fable
High-waisted Flare Leggings
BUY
$20.00
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted