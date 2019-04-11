alexanderwang x UNIQLO

Airism Seamless Half Length Leggings

£12.90

Buy Now Review It

At Uniqlo

New AIRism from Alexander Wang. The perfect blend of design and fit. - A collaboration with popular designer Alexander Wang. - Stay comfortable with quick-drying, anti-microbial/anti-odor, moisture-wicking, and Cool Touch technology. - Soft, stretchy material. - Crafted with innovative Santoni circular knitting machines for smooth, seamless sides. - Gusset construction provides extra mobility. - Wide ribbed waistband for a secure fit. - Low-friction rib knit with finely-stitched hem.