Cosabella

Aire Boy Short

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

COSABELLA: Italian for “beautiful thing,” Cosabella is a family-owned company known for its colorful lingerie, swimwear, shapewear, and loungewear. With design headquarters in Miami and production facilities in Italy, Cosabella is a love letter to the modern woman and old-world craftsmanship. TRUE HUES: Our collection of wardrobe essentials in a range of inclusive shades to mix and match. AIRE: Cosabella's Italian microfiber, this T-shirt Bra features supremely soft, molded-foam cups with an underwire for extra support.