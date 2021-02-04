United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Cosabella
Aire Boy Short
$26.00
At Banana Republic
COSABELLA: Italian for “beautiful thing,” Cosabella is a family-owned company known for its colorful lingerie, swimwear, shapewear, and loungewear. With design headquarters in Miami and production facilities in Italy, Cosabella is a love letter to the modern woman and old-world craftsmanship. TRUE HUES: Our collection of wardrobe essentials in a range of inclusive shades to mix and match. AIRE: Cosabella's Italian microfiber, this T-shirt Bra features supremely soft, molded-foam cups with an underwire for extra support.