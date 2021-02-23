Alo Yoga

description Other bodysuits could never. The Airbrush Real Bodysuit takes everything you love about the Real Bra Tank — soft, sculpting Airbrush, & a super-sweet silhouette — and remixes it with our bestselling biker short. Crisscross straps and French-cut seamlines elevate the look. Sculpts & Smooths! Biker length! Light-to-medium support for studio & street Designed & uniquely fit to flatter every size Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit fabrication Sculpting signature Airbrush fabric Light-to-medium support for studio & street Front-smoothing panel for commando comfort Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low, low iron. Do not dry clean. fit Light-to-medium support for studio & street V-neck, crisscross straps & biker length Shelf bra lining Model is 5’10”, with a 33” bust, 24” waist & 34.5” hips – she wears size XS. Inseam lengths by measurement: XS & S - 7.5", M - 8", L - 8.5"