Alo Yoga

Airbrush High-waist 7/8 Flutter Legging

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alo Yoga

description A new silhouette for a new day — now in 7/8 length! The Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging in sculpting performance Airbrush is sweet from every angle, with a skinny waistband & elevated front seams. A flared leg with front split adds extra ventilation (and is great for showing sneakers!), for a forward look that looks so good with a high-neck bra top. Sculpts & Smooths! Forward flared fit & skinny waistband Designed & uniquely fit to flatter every size Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit fabrication Sculpting signature Airbrush fabric Forward flared fit & skinny waistband Front-smoothing panel for commando comfort Odor resistant Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low, low iron. Do not dry clean. fit High rise & hits above ankle Model is 5’10”, with a 24” waist & 34.5” hips — she wears size XS. Inseam lengths by measurement: XXS, XS & S - 29.25", M & L - 29.75"