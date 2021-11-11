Alo Yoga

Airbrush High-waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging

£95.00 £75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alo Yoga

You’re obsessed with bootcut looks, and we don’t blame you — it’s now available in our bestselling 7/8 length. The Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging in sculpting performance Airbrush is sweet from every angle, with a wide waistband & a forward, flared leg. Show them off with your favorite cropped tee or bra top & you’re ready to hit practice or pavement. Sculpts & Smooths! Forward bootcut fit & wide waistband Designed & uniquely fit to flatter every size Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit