Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
$49.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: Lock down your favourite makeup look with this oil-free, lightweight setting spray that helps to both prime and set your makeup for up to 16 hours. The unique formula creates a weightless veil of hydration over the skin for a flawless and smoothing effect. It can be used over foundation, concealer, bronzer and powder without any creasing, melting or fading.