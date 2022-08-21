Charlotte Tilbury

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Lock down your favourite makeup look with this oil-free, lightweight setting spray that helps to both prime and set your makeup for up to 16 hours. The unique formula creates a weightless veil of hydration over the skin for a flawless and smoothing effect. It can be used over foundation, concealer, bronzer and powder without any creasing, melting or fading.