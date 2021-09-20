Charlotte Tilbury

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Product Information My NEW! Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray weightlessly primes and sets for up to 16 HOURS* for the PERFECT looking makeup day, every day. Instantly LOCK IN YOUR LOOK on the go with my travel-sized setting spray for makeup magic that looks ‘just applied’! This delicately scented, long-lasting, next generation setting spray is a magical beauty amplifier inspired by the SMOOTHING, PORE-BLURRING effects of my world-famous AIRbrush makeup family. The HIGH-PERFORMANCE formula works in harmony with your complexion-enhancing foundation, concealer, bronzer and powder to create a WEIGHTLESS VEIL of hydrating goodness and a FLAWLESS-LOOKING finish! No melting, no fading, no creasing! I designed Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray to have a magic matrix of complexion-enhancing ingredients from SMOOTHING Aloe Vera to HYDRATING Japanese Green Tea to Aromatic Resin! With a delicate, uplifting FRESH, FLORAL SCENT, it will give you the olfactory, sensory experience of a day at the spa and keep your makeup looking refreshed from RED CARPET to RUNWAY to REAL LIFE! It is hydrating and fixing – your everyday invisible shield to seal in your magic makeup look… the ultimate AIRBRUSH MAKEUP FIX! *subject to availability, while stocks last. SKU: FSTSX35XXR