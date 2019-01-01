Charlotte Tilbury

Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

C$59.00

An ultra-fine setting powder that blurs imperfections and visibly reduces shine.What it does:This breathable, micro-fine powder technology gives you an immaculate complexion that acts like a luxe, micro-fine cashmere veil on top of your skin for a bright, perfecting finish. This product doesnt cake or sit in lines. Rose wax and almond oil hydrate the skin throughout the day and enable the powder to blend on flawlessly, while reducing shine. Nourishing actives work to soothe and restore skin, while light-reflecting ingredients diffuse light as it hits your face for a luminous complexion and even finish all day. It's perfect if you suffer from an oily T-zone or complexion, or if you want a flawless &lsquoretouched&rsquo finish to your makeup.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Sulfates