Charlotte Tilbury

Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Get a grip on excess oil and brighten your complexion with Charlotte Tilbury’s award-winning finishing powder. Designed to smooth skin, blur pores and leave your visage dusted in soft-focus finish that ensures makeup won’t budge and remains flawless all day long. Vegan friendly. Key ingredients: Soft-focus micro-powders: smooth and blur the appearance of fine lines and imperfections. Rose wax and almond oil: hydrate and smooth the skin. Light-reflecting ingredients: diffuse light as it hits your face for an even, luminous looking complexion all day. Made without: Animal products. Pair it with: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Setting Spray MECCA MAX Off Duty Contour Stick