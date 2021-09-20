Charlotte Tilbury

Airbrush Flawless Finish

Product details This NEW! shade in 4 Deep is ideal if you have a deep skin tone. 1 Airbrush Flawless Finish powder SOLD every MINUTE!** WHAT MAKES IT MAGIC? A super-finely milled powder that feels like cashmere on your skin, blurring the look of lines & imperfections for a soft focus-finish. Sweet Almond Oil & Rose Wax help to promote smoothness & moisture of the skin. PRODUCT DETAILS: My Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder features nourishing ingredients to prevent excess shine and brighten the look of your complexion. It gives your skin a long-lasting, soft-focus air-brushed looking finish. You can use the powder on its own to mattify oily areas or on top of your concealer & foundation to set & perfect. This shade in 4 deep is ideal if you have deep skin tones. 1 Airbrush Flawless Finish powder SOLD every MINUTE!** KEY INGREDIENTS Rose Wax (Rosa multiflora flower wax) – extracted from the flowers of the Muliflora Rose, the wax helps to nourish and moisturise the skin. Almond Oil (Prunus Amygdalus dulcis (sweet almond) oil – a vegetable oil containing oleic acid, with softening and moisturising properties. Light-reflecting Pearls – Pearlescent pigments diffuse light at it hits your face in such a way that it helps to luminate the complexion. I recommend matching this shade with Airbrush Flawless Foundation in 13 Cool-16 Neutral, Magic Foundation in 12 Dark, Light Wonder in 10 Dark, Magic Vanish in 4 Deep, Magic Away Concealer in 13-16 Dark and Genius Magic Powder in 3 Deep. Visit my Complexion Matrix to discover more flawless matches! **based on Charlotte Tilbury global sales figures of Airbrush Flawless Finish from January 2019 – December 2019 SKU: FPDRXX8X4R Fill: 8g