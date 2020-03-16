Bissell

3 Stage Filtration includes a fabric pre-filter an activated carbon filter and a high efficiency filter that captures over 99% of 0 3 micron particles or larger on the lowest fan speed including pollen dust smoke hair and dander Honeycomb-structured activated carbon filter captures gases and VOC’s including odors from pets cooking smoke and other common household odors Automated CirQulate System monitors and provides indoor air quality readings in real-time and adjusts to the appropriate fan speed Whisper-quiet operation and automated night mode contribute to a peaceful sleeping environment Integrated and functional design compliments any living space with front panel filter access convenient and discreet cord wrap and intuitive controls Can accommodate room sizes up to 1000 sq ft like bedrooms living areas basements and dining rooms The BISSELL air320 Air Purifier is part of the BISSELL lineup of premium lifestyle air purifiers that join form and function in your home The air320 is designed with clean lines smooth edges midcentury modern legs a discreet cord wrap and a fabric filter that fit into the design of almost any home Under the unique design is a powerful machine you'd expect from BISSELL - a trusted brand in homecare The washable fabric pre-filter on the front of the machine is part of this air purifier's 3 stage filtration that also includes a pleated high efficiency filter to capture hair dust pollen and dander and an activated carbon filter to capture home odors pet odors and volatile organic compounds The air320 is controlled by a soft-touch dial that allows uses to adjust the fan speed The air320 can accommodate large rooms like bedrooms living area basements and dining rooms It is able to clean the air in an 1000 sq ft room once every hour You’ve trusted BISSELL to clean and care for the floors and surfaces in your home Now let us clean your air!