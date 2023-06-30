VS Sassoon

Air Style Brilliance

$135.00

AIR STYLE BRILLIANCE Take your hair game to the next level with this ultimate 7-in-1 hot air styler for creating salon-quality blowout styles at home. Now you only need one tool to dry & style your locks. Do it all, your way – dries, smoothes, volumises, straightens, curls, shapes, texturizes & creates perfect root-lift. ONE STYLER, ALL STYLES Combining the benefits of a hairdryer with a straightener & curler all wrapped up into one easy-to-use hot air styler. Do it all, your way – dries, smoothes, volumises, straightens, curls, shapes & creates perfect root-lift. EASY SWITCH & LOCK SYSTEM Interchangeable attachments with a simple & secure locking system for total control & effortless styling. ADVANCED SUPER ANTI-FRIZZ Superior Ionic Conditioning System delivers 60% more1 frizz controlling ions to eliminate static & dramatically reduce frizz. Active ions surround the hair to smooth & give an ultimate shine boost as you dry & style. LOCK IN YOUR TIME TO SHINE Even heat Ceramic Technology for smooth results. Locks in shine as you dry & style. IT’S ALL IN YOUR HANDS Perfectly lightweight design with slim grip handle for effortless drying & styling. 1 Than a VS Sassoon hot air styler with standard ionic. Results may vary depending on environmental factors, hair texture and condition