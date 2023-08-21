Air Rift Breathe Sneakers

$331.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Nike Air Rift Breathe "Black/Cool Grey/White" sneakers Designed as a running silhouette, the Nike Air Rift Breathe focuses on functionality. Crafted with a split toe for optimal circulation, the pair is finished with a lightweight mesh upper and cushioning Air technology. Composition Sole: Rubber 100% Outer: Fabric 100% Lining: Fabric 100% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18826137 Brand style ID: 848386001