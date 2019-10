WSTA

Air Purifier With True Hepa Filter

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

True HEPA filter design, ideal for springtime and allergy season; helps get rid of 99.97% of common allergy triggers including dust,pollen, pet dander, as well as other small particles and pollutants. Meanwhile, it also can effectively remove formaldehyde, benzene, TVOC and other peculiar smell gas.