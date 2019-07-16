Levoit

Air Purifier With True Hepa Filter

Love fresh air? Bring it inside Whether in your living room, atop a small nightstand, or right next to you at your work, let the LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier do its work, choose from low, medium, or high fan speed settings. Three stages of filtration (Fine Preliminary, True HEPA, Activated Carbon filters) tackle 99.97% of particles and odors. Enjoy a cleaned-up breathing space all around it, and sit back knowing there’s a 2-year warranty that comes with lifetime support from Levoit customer service. When to change the filter On average, the filter should be replaced every 6 months and is available for purchase (Search for: LV-H132-RF)- the air filter may need to be replaced sooner or later depending on the air quality in your area. What's in the Box: 1 x True HEPA Air Purifier1 x Fine Preliminary Filter1 x True HEPA/Activated Carbon filter1 x User Manual Note : 1. Power Supply (only): AC 120V / 60 Hz (A voltage converter is needed to transfer the power supply to US use first if you want to use this air purifier beyond the US.) 2. Please check the filter's color to relieve your concern on whether the device is purifying the air. 3. To be ozone-free, this Levoit Air Purifier is NOT AN IONIZER and does NOT USE UV-C LIGHT. Ionic air purifier emits negatively charged ions into the atmosphere of a room. As a result, a small amount of ozone is produced. UV-C light systems will produce "photolytic" ozone when UV-C hits oxygen (O2) molecules. Ozone is an important part of the atmosphere, but ozone is harmful for the lungs at ground level. 4. Always allow 15 in. (38 cm) of clearance on all sides of the purifier. 5. If plastic smell is found, kindly take out the filter and place it in a ventilation for a whole day, the smell will disappear.