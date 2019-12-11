Honati

Air Purifier

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

Efficient 3-stage Filtration System: This air purifier is comprised pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. Easy to capture up allergens, pet hair, dander, pollen, smoke, mold, odor and dust particles, filter particles as small as 0.1 microns and air pollution of PM 2.5 Compact and Powerful: This air cleaner is small size and modern design, it can purify small areas or rooms up to 118 sq.ft (11m²). Powerful enough to deliver cleaned air 90m³/h. Effectively improves indoor air quality so you can enjoy fresh air at home 3 Speed and Sleep Mode: Three fan settings let you control the speed and volume of the Air purifier. With Sleep Mode running at the lowest fan speed, this air cleaner is just at 26dB. Enjoy easier breathing and undisturbed sleep Night Light: Choose between two brightness (soft light and standard light) settings at night to help you see in the evening or turn the light off entirely to create your ideal sleep environment Filter Change Alert: Built-in replacement indicator reminds you when you need to replace your filter. The replacement filter should be replaced every 3-6 months depending on the air quality in your area and use of the Air Purifier to ensure best results.