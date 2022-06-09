GHD

Air Professional Hair Dryer

$240.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shaver Shop

Powerful 2,100W motor Professional-strength motor to deliver a high-pressure airflow for a salon finish 2x faster*. Ergonomic design Comfortable for both right & left handed users. Power & Temperature Controls Tailor your blow-dry to your hair type and your style with variable temperature and power controls. Concentrator Nozzle Focuses airflow for a smoother finish and better styling control. Advanced Ionic Technology Control frizz and enjoy a soft, smooth blow dry. 3m Power Cable Professional length cord for easy and comfortable styling wherever you are.