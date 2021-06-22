Molekule

Air Mini+ Small Room Air Purifier

Made for smaller spaces: designed for smaller spaces up to 250 sq ft PECO-powered: Breakthrough PECO technology doesn’t just collect pollutants, it destroys them Auto Protect mode: Set Air Mini+ to regulate fan speed based on levels of particulate matter in the air PECO-Filter status indicator: Easily track the replacement schedule for your PECO-Filter Ready to purify: Comes with a 6-month filter Automatic filter refills available See manufacturer's website Whisper quiet: With a 30-decibel Silent Mode, Air Mini+ is sonically unobtrusive Efficient purification: Air Mini+ uses low energy, so let it run 24/7 to maintain fresh air Molekule Air Mini+ air purifier is FDA-cleared for medical use to destroy viruses and bacteria. This 510(k) Class II medical device features a 360-degree air intake that replaces the air in a 250-square-foot room. It’s designed to sit on an elevated surface like a table or counter and pull in particles from all sides. The device uses a patented PECO-Filter, which is coated with a proprietary catalyst and breaks down viruses & bacteria at a molecular level when activated by light. It also traps 95% of particles 0.3-1 micron in size like mold & pollen allergens.