Which Air Mini is right for you? Air Mini Air Mini+ Price $399 $499 Handle Vegan leather (grey) Vegan leather (natural) Particle sensor No Yes Particle level indicator No Yes Auto Protect mode No Yes Apple HomeKit-enabled No Yes Shared specifications FDA 510(k) cleared Class II medical device – FDA 510(k) #K202339 Room size coverage Up to 250 sq ft (23.22 m²) Filters Multi-layer PECO-Filter Filter life Recommended filter change every 6 months Power consumption Lowest speed — 20 W/h Highest speed — 55 W/h 100-240V (2-prong power plug) Sound levels Lowest speed — 39 dBa | Highest speed — 62 dBa App-enabled iOS & Android WiFi-enabled 2.4 GHz Cord length 54” (137 cm) approx Size 12” (30.48 cm) high × 8.26” (20.98 cm) wide Weight 7.3 lbs (3.3 kg) Warranty 2-year limited warranty Assembled Made in Malaysia