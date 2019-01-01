Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Nike
Air Max Thea Knit Sneaker
$105.00
$70.34
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here To Save The Day!
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Supra
Women's Cuttler
$90.00
from
Supra
BUY
Baabuk
Urban Wooler Purple/grey
$135.00
from
Baabuk
BUY
Tretorn
Nylitehixab2
$140.00
from
Tretorn
BUY
Mizuno
Wave Rider 17
$103.49
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Nike
Nike
Air Max Dia Sneaker
$120.00
$64.97
from
Nike
BUY
Nike
V-love O.x. Sneaker
$100.00
$76.96
from
Nike
BUY
Nike
1980s Pastel Blue Recognition Sneaker
$70.00
from
eBay
BUY
Nike
Free Tr 8 Premium Training Shoe
$100.00
$49.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sneakers
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted