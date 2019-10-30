Air Max Dia Shoe

£94.95

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

THE LIFTED LOOK OF AIR. - The Nike Air Max Dia delivers a lifted look and airy aesthetic in a sleek shape. The minimal upper modernises the look, while a Max Air unit, surrounded by clear TPU, is amplified even further by an exaggerated midsole for a boost of style. Benefits - Synthetic and textile upper gives comfortable support.. Exaggerated midsole gives a lifted look.. Max Air unit provides underfoot cushioning.. Minimal upper and clear TPU around the Max Air unit exaggerate the aesthetic of air.. Rubber around the perimeter of the outsole offers traction and stability.Colour Shown: Black/Black/Metallic Platinum. Style: AQ4312-003. . Nike Air Max Origins - Nike's revolutionary Air-Sole unit made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air-Sole comfort—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Nike Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.