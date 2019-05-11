Air Max 97 On Air Jasmine Lasode Shoe

£159.95

NEXT STOP: LEGENDARY STYLE. - With a design inspired by a summer evening in London, the Nike Air Max 97 On Air Jasmine Lasode updates a sneaker icon while keeping the details that made it famous: water-ripple lines and full-length Max Air cushioning. Benefits - A full-length Max Air unit provides maximum cushioning.. An innovative lacing system offers a customised fit.. A low-cut collar provides a natural fit and comfort around the ankle.. Solid rubber in a modified Waffle outsole gives excellent traction and durability.. Colours and details were inspired by a romantic date on a summer evening in London.. Product Details - Synthetic and textile upperColour Shown: White/Volt/Total Orange/Hyper Violet. Style: CI1504-100. . About the On Air Collection - Last year, Nike invited locals in New York City, London, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo to design their own Nike Air Max inspired by the uniqueness of their communities. From these "On Air" workshops, 18 finalists were chosen based on the creative executions of their designs. The public then voted on six winners, one per city, which included Jasmine Lasode from London.