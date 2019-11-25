Air Max 270 React

MODERN ART MEETS MODERN SPORTSWEAR. - Inspired by colors and textures from a variety of art movements of the last century, the Nike Air Max 270 React uses lightweight, layered materials to create a modern style that looks as good as it feels. Benefits - The eye-catching Max Air 270 unit and Nike React foam midsole deliver unrivaled, all-day comfort from heel to toe.. Nike React technology delivers an extremely smooth ride, reduces weight and adds flexibility. Knit fabric provides a lightweight fit and feel.. Lightweight, layered materials create a modern aesthetic.. Product Details - Rubber coverage on the heel and toe. Speed lacing system with traditional tongue. Pull tab loop for easy entryShown: Mystic Red/Pink Blast/Habanero Red/Bright Crimson. Style: AT6174-600. . Nike Air Max Origins - Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.