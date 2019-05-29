Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
Nike

Air Max 1 Sneaker

$110.00
At Nordstrom
This always-cool sneaker still sports the features that make it an enduring favorite, including a multi-texture upper, generous padding in the collar and footbed, and the visible Max Air unit in the sole for all-day cushioning.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Father’s Day Gifts For Your Budget
by Emily Ruane