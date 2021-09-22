NARS

A fresh spin on matte, NARS Air Matte Lip Colour marries formidable payoff with cushiony softness for flexible wear and a soft-focus finish. With a smooth creamy texture that glides over lips without snagging or caking, this formula’s jam-packed with pigment that’s beautifully buildable – layering effortlessly ‘til you reach the desired intensity (*dramatic music plays*). With its custom-designed applicator making it easy to distribute colour, alongside the innovative ‘Colour Diffusion Complex’ (a weightless blend of silky polymers and micropowders that move for a flexible, non-flaky finish), each limited-edition shade ensures a sexy, hazy look – whether you favour the bright red ‘Total Domination’, the warm beige of ‘Thrust’ or the rosy nude ‘Shag’… (we’ll have what she’s having).