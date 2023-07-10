Serta

Air Health & Wellness Executive Office Chair

PROFESSIONAL AND COMFORTABLE: Ergonomic desk chair with layered body pillows and padded armrests. Min/Max Seat Height : 19.5" to 23.25" AIR LUMBAR TECHNOLOGY: Lumbar cushions pivot when you move to provide back support and help improve posture EXECUTIVE STYLE: Bonded leather with contrast stitching.Material of Frame:Wood ALL DAY COMFORT: Seat-side cable-actuated levers offer convenient height and tilt adjustments SMOOTH ROLLING: Multi-surface, dual-wheel designer casters make it easy to move around The Serta Executive Office Chair effectively responds to your movement to keep you comfortable all day long. This ergonomic office chair comes with AIR Lumbar Technology, a support feature that flexes and pivots with your body as you lean and twist to ensure proper posture. Layered body pillows and padded armrests provide a serene and tranquil seating experience. The perforated center area of the seatback adds refreshing breathability, and ergonomic seat-side levers offer convenient height and tilt adjustments. This desk chair is upholstered in soft, supple bonded leather and features contrast stitching for a stylish touch.