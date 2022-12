Air Force 1 Mid Leather Sneaker

£125.00 £75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Nike unveils a new update to its start-studded 'Air Force 1' lineup. This mid-top style is made from soft leather in cream and off-white colorway. Replete with the iconic 'Swoosh' logo, branded midsoles and silver-tone hardware, they're punctured with tiny stars - as befits this legacy pair.