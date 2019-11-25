Air Force 1 ’07 Low Premium

LEGENDARY STYLE, REFINED. - The legend lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low Women's Shoe, a modern take on the icon that blends classic style and fresh, crisp details. BENEFITS - Leather, synthetic or textile upper depending on color. Perforations provide ventilation. Foam sole includes encapsulated Air cushioning. Non-marking rubber outsole for traction and durability. Padding at collar for a snug, comfortable fitShown: Luminous Green/Gum Medium Brown/White/Luminous Green. Style: 896185-302. . AIR FORCE 1 ORIGINS - This once hoops shoe was named after Air Force One—the aircraft that carries the U.S. President. In 1982, it was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionizing the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world, from the hardwood, to the blacktop, to the core of hip-hop culture. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning, but the Nike Air technology takes a backseat to the shoe’s status as an icon.