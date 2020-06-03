essence cosmetics

Air Eyeshadow Palette

$9.99

LIVE IN THE CLOUDS! The NEW essence air eyeshadow palette brings the magic! Create the dreamiest eye look with 9 gorgeous pinks and purples inspired by pastel sunsets. 9 PIGMENTED SHADES: inspired by the element air & cotton candy sunsets, this palette creates incredibly dreamy looks. These 9 highly-pigmented shadows glide onto lids & make eyes pop with color. GORGEOUSLY BLENDABLE: the high-payoff, buildable & blendable shades make creating any look a breeze with no fallout! Create subtle, shimmering, or sultry looks. PERFECT FOR ANY SKINTONE: this high quality eyeshadow palette features a highly pigmented mix of finishes from matte & satin to shimmery & metallic—perfect for any skintone. CRUELTY FREE: essence cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals. Live in the clouds! The essence air eyeshadow palette is straight out of a daydream - inspired by the element air and cotton candy sunsets, this palette creates incredibly dreamy looks. Gluten & Paraben Free. No Animal Testing