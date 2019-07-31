Amrapur Overseas

Air Cloud 6-piece Towel Set

Bring vigor back to your bathroom with the 6-Piece Air Cloud Bath towel set. They are made from loops of soft 100% cotton with a zero-twist weave that quickly absorbs water. These striking pieces come in a variety of colors that complement your bathroom. The plush bath towel set offers a lighter weight, fluffy softness, and quick absorbency, which means ultimate comfort and fast results when drying your hands and face after washing up or drying off after stepping out of a hot shower. Finding a quality bath towel that combines luxury softness and ultimate absorbency can be hard to come by these days, especially at an affordable price, but with Amrapur Overseas's incredible bath line we've given you all that and so much more. 6-piece set. Color: Eucalyptus. Imported Set includes:. 2 Bath towels: 27" x 54". 2 Hand towels: 16" x 28". 2 Washcloths: 13" x 13" Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes.