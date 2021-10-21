Kosas

Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel

$22.00

Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel contains hair care actives that condition and support full brow health. This tinted volumizing treatment gel, effortlessly fluffs brows while each swipe nourishes and supports brows in reaching their growth potential. Just the right amount of volume from biodegradable plant-based fibers, high pigment yet natural tint and strong yet flexible hold. Each hair is lifted by the custom triangular spoolie that boosts and lifts the hair. Free of drying alcohols, fragrance, silicone, mineral oil, synthetic waxes and microplastics.