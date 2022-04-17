Kosas

Air Brow Clear Lifting Treatment Gel

$22.00

Kosas Air Brow Clear Lifting Treatment Gel is a clear brow gel boosted by hair care actives that fluffs, lifts, & sets brows in place, while helping brows reach their full growth potential. It creates a fuller appearance with biodegradable plant-based fibers and a triangular spoolie that lifts each hair for an effortless, unfussy look. The alcohol-free formula gives a strong yet flexible hold and a lamination effect with a natural sheen. Each swipe helps strengthen & condition for lush, healthy brows. Panthenol Pro Vitamin B5 helps revive brows, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1 supports healthier, fuller hair, and Hyaluronic Acid + Trehalose strengthen & condition hair.