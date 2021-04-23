Levi's

Ainsley Denim Utility Dress

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130405450008 ; Color Code: 011 Cinched with a drawstring at the waist, this casual, utility-inspired dress from Levi's is spun from the label's signature fabric. Slip it on over high-top trainers or simple sandals this summer. About Levi's Levi's is a brand that barely needs an introduction (but, of course, we're going to give it one anyway). Boasting roots that extend all the way back to 1852, the renowned premium denim label is hailed as the inventor of jeans as we know them ... Read More Online only By Levi's Cotton, Tencel, lyocell Button front Two front flap pockets Drawstring waist Machine wash cold Imported Dimensions Falls 86cm from shoulder; hem hits at mid thigh Model Notes Model height 5'10 Model wears Small