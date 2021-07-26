Hashtag Home

Ainsley Bistro Set

$289.99 $134.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Catch up with close friends on the porch or patio while bringing a stylish focal point to your outdoor ensemble with this 3-piece bistro set. Crafted from powder-coated steel, each piece boasts a solid finish and is designed to stand up to sunshine beating down and rainstorms rolling through. The two included chairs showcase an open design for a breezy feel, and can be folded up for a simple storage solution when not in use. Best of all, each piece in this set is easily cleaned with a quick wipe from a damp cloth.