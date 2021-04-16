Orren Ellis

Ain 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Set (full)

$90.99 $74.99

People spend up to a third of their lives sleeping, so it’s important to choose great bed sheets that are comfortable and durable. This Sheet Set combines the breathability and durability of long-staple cotton with the smooth hand-feel of a sateen weave. The sheets are made from 100% cotton with a 400 thread count, ensuring strength and durability for years to come. The sheets will become softer with each wash. Unlike synthetic fabrics, which wear out and become less comfortable over time, cotton will become softer as it ages, but its lifespan tends to be a bit shorter than synthetic and blended fabrics. Also keep in mind your cotton sheets will probably shrink in the laundry; pre-shrunk bedding is available if you’d like to avoid this issue.