Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Stelen

Aimie Short Sleeve Fuzzy Tee

$59.00
At Need Supply
'90s-inspired baby tee from Stelen. Allover fuzzy rib knit. Crew neckline. Short sleeves. Straight hem. Ribbed trim. Cropped.
Featured in 1 story
This Indie Fashion Shop Is Offering Epic Steals
by Emily Ruane