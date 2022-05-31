United States
Aila Blue | Free People
Aila Blue Capri Bikini Bottoms
$106.00$69.96
At Free People
Style No. 66713546; Color Code: 014 So minimal and made for working on your tan, these forever-femme bikini bottoms are featured in a low-rise style and soft, recycled fabrication with double-strap detailing, resin ring adornments, and cheeky bottom coverage. High-cut legs Sustainable fabric Cheeky bottom coverage What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process.