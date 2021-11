Staples by The Drop

Aiko Puff-sleeve Sweater Dress

$59.90

Buy Now Review It

52% Acrylic, 25% Polyester, 14% Nylon, 5% Viscose, 4% Wool Imported Machine Wash Staples by The Drop Models are 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S and XXL This dress has a length of 38”/97 cm in a size S and 41"/104 cm in a size XXL Fit: Loose- designed for comfort Soft acrylic blend