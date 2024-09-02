Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Cult Gaia
Aiko Bag
$458.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Gaia
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Leopard Mini Bou Bag
BUY
$475.00
Ganni
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini
BUY
$520.00
Polène
Veronica Beard
Suede Dash Bag
BUY
$648.00
Veronica Beard
H&M
Strap-detail Shopper
BUY
$53.99
$59.99
H&M
More from Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia
Lurenz Knit Dress
BUY
$518.00
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia
Rue Embellished Drawstring Wristlet
BUY
$398.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Cult Gaia
The Bubble Clutch
BUY
$388.00
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia
Sirena Clutch
BUY
$612.83
Shopbop
More from Top Handle
Ganni
Leopard Mini Bou Bag
BUY
$475.00
Ganni
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini
BUY
$520.00
Polène
Veronica Beard
Suede Dash Bag
BUY
$648.00
Veronica Beard
H&M
Strap-detail Shopper
BUY
$53.99
$59.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted