Madewell

Aidy Square-neck Tiered Midi Dress In Orchard Floral

$138.00 $96.90

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

With its flowy tiered skirt and square neck, this pretty floral midi dress is one you'll want in your closet. So comfortable and easy, it's an ideal outfit for your Friendsgiving feast or, you know, whenever you just can't with pants. Falls 46" from high point of shoulder (based on size 6). Cotton/viscose. Pockets. We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. ND041