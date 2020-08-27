Golden Triangle

Ahhh Bullet Of Love

Li’l Bullet Has 10 Ways To Please You In A Big Way! Tiny enough to fit in the tightest spots, this 1.5” x .5” ABS bullet vibrator has huge pleasuring power! Plug the bullet vibrator into the jack-pin controller to activate your choice of 10 powerful functions. Bullet comes with a soft, nubby sleeve for extra comfort. • 10 function bullet vibrator • Bullet: 1.5” long x .5” wide • Small bullet vibrator fits into tight spaces • Perfect for pinpoint stimulation • Bullet comes with a soft nubby PVC sleeve for comfort • 10 vibration speeds including patterns and pulsation • 4.5” long controller for easy grip • Press and hold control button to turn off • Jack-pin connector • Bullet disconnects for easy cleaning • Uses 2 AAA batteries (sold separately) If other bullet vibrators are too big or too slow, then you need to get your hands on the Ahhh Bullet Of Love vibrator. At just 1.5” long and only .5” wide, this little bullet vibrator was built to reach those tight spots for targeted stimulation – making this sex toy perfect for anywhere you want to stimulate! And since this vibrator comes with a soft, nubby sleeve, you can indulge in extra comfort or leave the sleeve off your vibrator for firmer sensations. Don’t forget, the Ahhh Bullet Of Love vibrator has 10 intense functions to inspire you! To use, just plug your bullet vibrator’s cord into the matching remote control. Tap the single control button to cycle through the Ahhh Bullet Of Love’s 10 exciting functions. Functions include: low, medium, or high vibration speeds, short patterns, pulsations, and many more! Before cleaning, unplug your bullet vibrator from the controller. The bullet is waterproof, but the controller is not, so take care when cleaning with mild soap and water or your favorite sex toy cleaner.