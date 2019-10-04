AHC

Ahc Essential Eye Cream – 1.01 Fl Oz

$28.99

The #1 aesthetic Korean skincare brand, AHC, brings to you the Essential Real Eye Cream for Face. A face moisturizer with all the benefits of a concentrated eye cream but in a cream that can be used on your whole face. This all-in-one formula helps to fight the appearance of aging, while also soothing puffy eyes, to make your facial complexion appear youthful and radiant. As a hidden beauty secret, Korean actresses, known for their youthful, glowing skin, have always used eye cream over their entire face. Since eye creams are known for their potent ingredients and anti-aging benefits, these actresses like to spread it all over their faces. The Korean skincare brand, Aesthetic Hydration Cosmetics, offers one of the most loved products in South Korea, with 1 tube sold every 3 seconds! Our Real Eye Cream for Face is the top-selling, premium eye cream product. It will erase the look for fine lines and enhance your skin complexion. We use skin-friendly ingredients to provide and maintain moisture that keeps dry and stressed skin hydrated. The formula also contains a proprietary vitamin and peptide complex. These active ingredients go through our microemulsion processing technique, passing through a diamond tube to break them down into ultrafine particles that are more readily absorbed into the skin. To use as an eye treatment, after cleansing in the morning and night, prime skin with toner, then dispense an appropriate amount of the Eye Cream for Face and lightly spread and dab around the eye area until absorbed. To use as a facial treatment, as the last step of your morning and night skincare routine dispense an appropriate amount of the Eye Cream for Face, apply it evenly over the entire face, and lightly dab until absorbed. This facial cream works great if your skin is in need of some special care, too. On especially dry areas, apply a sufficient amount of eye cream, leave on for 10 to 20 minutes, then softly rub in the remaining cream. Try this Made in Korea eye cream for face to stay young and beautiful. AHC is a truly authentic Korean skincare brand with expert knowledge in aesthetic spas & strong credibility in contributing to skin health.