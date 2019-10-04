AHC

Ahc Aqualuronic Serum – 1.01 Fl Oz

Discover the K-beauty secret everyone is talking about - Aqualuronic Face Serum from the innovative skincare brand, Aesthetic Hydration Cosmetics. A must-have in any beauty lover's routine, a face serum is the skincare product that's most concentrated in nourishing and active ingredients. This light and translucent face moisturizer is infused with a triple-blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides and French Seawater to replenish skin energy and help fortify its moisture barrier. Three types of Hyaluronic Acid penetrate the skin at different levels, providing optimal hydration and building up moisture from within. Our concentrated serum for face, enriched with specially selected French seawater, known for its mineral-rich properties, combined with moisture-trapping Ceramides, helps form a powerful moisture-lock barrier on the surface of the skin. This light yet rich gel formula spreads and absorbs instantly to provide a hydrating and clarifying effect, and leaves skin feeling silky-smooth and refreshed. How to Use: After applying the AHC Aqualuronic Emulsion, dispense 4 to 6 drops of serum onto the palm of the hand. Apply it gently all over the face and neck areas. Apply another 1 to 2 drops over areas that need intensive moisture care. Lightly pat the skin with fingertips, until serum is absorbed. Originally developed for high-end aesthetic clinics in South Korea, AHC is a pioneering Korean beauty brand renowned for its premium ingredients, advanced cutting-edge technologies and luxuriously affordable skincare.