Ahc Aqualuronic Hydrating Toner – 5.07 Fl Oz

Discover the K-Beauty secret everyone is talking about - Aqualuronic Face Toner from the innovative skincare brand, Aesthetic Hydration Cosmetics. This hydrating facial toner is expertly formulated to supercharge moisture-levels and quench thirsty skin. Its clever, triple-layered Hyaluronic Acid formula drenches skin in deep hydration, leaving it soft, plump and perfectly prepped for your next skincare step. Hyaluronic Acid is a true hydration hero as it holds up to 1000 times its weight in water. That's why this Aqualuronic collection includes an advanced blend of Hyaluronic Acid with low, medium and high molecular weights, that penetrate the skin at different levels. The result is maximum, long-lasting hydration and radiant skin that looks lit from within. AHC skin toner, enriched with specially selected French seawater known for its mineral-rich properties, combined with moisture-trapping Ceramides, helps form a powerful moisture-lock barrier on the surface of the skin. After cleansing, dispense 4 to 6 drops of toner onto a cotton pad and gently apply it to the facial contours and then pat skin until absorbed. Originally developed for high-end aesthetic clinics in South Korea, AHC is a pioneering Korean beauty brand renowned for its premium ingredients, advanced cutting-edge technologies and luxuriously affordable skincare.