AHC

Ahc Aqualuronic Cream – 1.69 Fl Oz

Discover the K-Beauty secret everyone is talking about - Aqualuronic Face Cream from the innovative skincare brand, Aesthetic Hydration Cosmetics. Lock in skin's moisture and active ingredients with the skin-quenching power of AHC's facial cream - the final step in a K-Beauty inspired skincare routine. This radiance-boosting facial moisturizer is ideal for dry skin and tired-looking complexions, plus it has a refreshing gel texture and subtle scent that make it a real treat to use. Hyaluronic Acid is a true hydration hero as it holds up to 1000 times its weight in water. That's why this Aqualuronic collection includes an advanced blend of Hyaluronic Acid, with low, medium and high molecular weights - each penetrating the skin at different levels. The result is maximum, long-lasting hydration and skin that looks lit from within. Our moisturizing face cream, enriched with specially selected French seawater known for its mineral-rich properties, combined with moisture-trapping Ceramides, helps form a powerful moisture-lock barrier on the surface of the skin. After applying a facial serum and facial emulsion, use the enclosed spatula to scoop out 2 to 3 dollops of cream. Massage into the face and neck using both hands. Originally developed for high-end aesthetic clinics in South Korea, AHC is a pioneering Korean beauty brand is renowned for its premium ingredients, advanced cutting-edge technologies and luxuriously affordable skincare.