Ahava Dead Sea Purifying Mud Soap

This luxurious, lathering soap contains the deep cleaning properties that are inherent in mineral-rich Dead Sea mud. It delicately scrubs away dirt and environmental pollutants trapped in oily complexions and removes all residual skin secretions. This detoxifying soap can be used on the face or body.