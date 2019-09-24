AHA! Perfecting Setting Powder
$30
A featherlight, translucent setting powder packed with skincare benefits.
A lightweight, sheer and silky setting powder infused with Lactic Acid for hydration and exfoliation, Peptides for collagen boosting, and time-released Vitamin C to block free radicals, even skin tone and smooth fine lines. Our innovative encapsulated formula provides lasting wear and all-day delivery of beneficial nutrients to the skin.
