Some By Mi

Aha-bha-pha 30days Miracle Toner

$16.00 $12.80

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

A cult favorite, one bottle of this multi-tasking toner is sold every three seconds! As its name suggests, the formula boasts three types of chemical exfoliants (AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs) plus papaya and witch hazel extracts to effectively boost cell turnover and keep skin smooth and healthy. A high concentration of tea tree water extract also promotes clear skin, as well as soothes inflammation, while adenosine and niacinamide target wrinkles and a dull skin tone.